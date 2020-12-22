Verint Systems (VRNT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ: VRNT) recently:

12/10/2020 – Verint Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Verint Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Verint Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $64.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Verint Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2020 – Verint Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $64.00 to $75.00.

10/26/2020 – Verint Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ VRNT traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, reaching $63.97. The company had a trading volume of 425,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.20. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.06.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elan Moriah sold 10,716 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $651,961.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,233.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Fante sold 3,344 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $172,015.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,432 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,256 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 171.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Verint Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,156,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Verint Systems by 170.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

