Compound Price Tops $145.87 (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, Compound has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $641.20 million and $147.62 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $145.87 or 0.00611908 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000245 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,395,674 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Buying and Selling Compound

Compound can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

