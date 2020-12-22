Bally’s (NYSE:TRWH) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.99

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:TRWH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.99 and last traded at $47.48, with a volume of 373109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRWH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Bally’s from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.02 and a beta of 1.89.

Bally’s (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. Analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Bally’s news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 274,450 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $7,001,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 1,660.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bally’s by 255.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Bally’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Bally’s by 7.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Bally’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s (NYSE:TRWH)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casino hotels. It operates through the following segments: Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, and Mile High USA. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

