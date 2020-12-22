(STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $213.75

(STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $213.75 and last traded at $213.75, with a volume of 152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $214.21.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of (STZ.B) from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.04. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

(STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. (STZ.B) had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%.

About (STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

