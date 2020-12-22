Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) dropped 13.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 637,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,076,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $8.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 425.56% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.45% of Staffing 360 Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

