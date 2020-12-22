Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)’s stock price was down 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 942,469 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 380,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OSMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $268.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $57.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.54 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 73.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $2,523,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,324.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 243,746 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 332,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 187,112 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $819,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $661,000. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

