Galiano Gold (NYSE:GAU) Shares Down 6.7%

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) shares dropped 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 969,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,058,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

GAU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Galiano Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $3.00 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galiano Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.62.

The firm has a market cap of $251.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41.

Galiano Gold (NYSE:GAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Galiano Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,141,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Galiano Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Galiano Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Galiano Gold by 343.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 135,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 104,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Galiano Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 30.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

