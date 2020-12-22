AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) Trading Down 7.6%

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.57. 678,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 564,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $62.45 million and a PE ratio of -3.44.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANPC)

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a development-stage biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services.

