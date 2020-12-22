Goldcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,095.00 (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $497,507.65 and approximately $3,095.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded up 25.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.26 or 0.00482795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000262 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

