Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Delek Logistics Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

DKL traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $30.37. 22,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,130. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.61. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $34.91. The company has a market cap of $912.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.97.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 135.52% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $142.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.42 million. Research analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $28,242.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,505 shares in the company, valued at $386,404.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 71.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 115,481 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $2,491,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. 12.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delek Logistics Partners (DKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.