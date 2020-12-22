Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRZBY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRZBY traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,380. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $7.33.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

