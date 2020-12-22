ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Trading 5% Higher

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) traded up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $2.94. 3,107,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 1,921,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $630.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.28.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,436,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,139 shares during the period. David Loasby acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 158,882 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 20.6% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 29,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 14.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 39,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

