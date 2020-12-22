SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Shares Down 5.8%

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 574,109 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 378,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TLMD shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals in the United States. It offers a telemedicine platform; teleNeurology services; telePsychiatry solutions; and teleICU, a remote monitoring solution. SOC Telemed, Inc was formerly known as Specialists On Call Inc and changed its name to SOC Telemed, Inc in March 2018.

