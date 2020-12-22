GoldMining (NASDAQ:GLDG) Shares Down 5.1%

GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:GLDG)’s share price was down 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 526,059 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 524,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on GoldMining in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get GoldMining alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26.

GoldMining (NASDAQ:GLDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

GoldMining Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLDG)

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of projects in Brazil, Colombia, the United States, Canada, Peru, and other regions of the Americas. It explores for gold, copper, and uranium properties. The company's principal exploration properties include the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,000 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 9,704 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.