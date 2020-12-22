The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Stock Price Down 5.5%

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.86 and last traded at $21.87. 6,803,024 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 5,228,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cleveland Research upgraded The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.68.
The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 56.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 23,542 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in The Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at $687,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
