The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Stock Price Down 5.5%

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.86 and last traded at $21.87. 6,803,024 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 5,228,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cleveland Research upgraded The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.68.

The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 56.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 23,542 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in The Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at $687,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

