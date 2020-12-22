Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.33. Approximately 819,881 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,353,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.
The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91.
Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
