Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.33. Approximately 819,881 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,353,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Get Sasol alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSL. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Sasol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol during the second quarter worth $132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Sasol by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sasol by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sasol in the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.