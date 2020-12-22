Silverback Asset Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Silverback Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Silverback Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 428,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 0.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 518.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $409,960.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 118,228 shares of company stock worth $1,583,782 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASPN. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of ASPN traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.65. 328,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,809. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.74.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.