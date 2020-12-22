Rate3 Price Tops $0.0005 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $430,337.30 and $388,367.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One Rate3 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00053224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.01 or 0.00351069 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00029430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Coinrail, Ethfinex, BitForex, HADAX, DEx.top, FCoin, IDEX, ABCC, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

