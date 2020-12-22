Nyzo (NYZO) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.55 Million

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Nyzo has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $384,375.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 37.2% higher against the US dollar. One Nyzo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516

Nyzo Coin Trading

Nyzo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

