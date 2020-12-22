$4.07 Million in Sales Expected for SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will report $4.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.20 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year sales of $8.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.05 million to $8.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.23 million, with estimates ranging from $15.32 million to $17.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). SRAX had a negative return on equity of 124.23% and a negative net margin of 313.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.76. 230,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,317. SRAX has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SRAX stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SRAX at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

