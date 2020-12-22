Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.44 Billion

Brokerages expect Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) to post $11.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.66 billion and the lowest is $11.22 billion. Sanofi reported sales of $10.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year sales of $44.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.83 billion to $45.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $45.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.92 billion to $46.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sanofi.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sanofi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

SNY stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.81. 1,283,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,010. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at $4,912,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 5.1% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 31,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 14.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

