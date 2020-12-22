Augur (REP) Price Hits $17.26 on Top Exchanges

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last week, Augur has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Augur token can currently be purchased for approximately $17.26 or 0.00072366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a total market capitalization of $189.91 million and approximately $16.45 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Augur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00053605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.25 or 0.00353119 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017280 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00029866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur (REP) is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “REPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.