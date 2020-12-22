MicroMoney Tops One Day Trading Volume of $45,848.00 (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One MicroMoney coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including $50.35, $5.53, $19.00 and $50.56. MicroMoney has a market cap of $157,860.93 and approximately $45,848.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MicroMoney has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MicroMoney alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00053605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.25 or 0.00353119 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017280 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00029866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002284 BTC.

MicroMoney Profile

MicroMoney is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io . The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MicroMoney

MicroMoney can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.35, $5.53, $10.41, $70.71, $20.34, $50.35, $7.50, $13.91, $24.70, $50.56, $19.00 and $11.92. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AMMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MicroMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.