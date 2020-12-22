Brokerages Expect Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.41 Million

Analysts forecast that Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR) will announce sales of $42.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaleyra’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.12 million and the lowest is $41.69 million. Kaleyra reported sales of $35.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kaleyra will report full year sales of $145.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $144.79 million to $146.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $190.72 million, with estimates ranging from $182.59 million to $198.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kaleyra.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million.

KLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of NYSE KLR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.24. The company had a trading volume of 137,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,011. The stock has a market cap of $270.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.25. Kaleyra has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaleyra (KLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.