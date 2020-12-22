Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Trading 5.7% Higher

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) traded up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.03. 178,705 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 106,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Edap Tms from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $145.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.33 and a beta of 1.92.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 million. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Edap Tms by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Edap Tms by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edap Tms by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 460,193 shares during the period. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

