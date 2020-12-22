Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Trading 6% Higher

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s share price traded up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.30. 478,533 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 536,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synlogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.12.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 2,761.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Synlogic, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 54.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

