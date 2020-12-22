Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s share price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 507,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,327,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mmtec stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Mmtec as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mmtec, Inc develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

