Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Up 5.5%

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s stock price shot up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. 830,205 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 296% from the average session volume of 209,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORGO. ValuEngine cut shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

The company has a market cap of $700.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wayne D. Mackie purchased 38,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $203,614.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne D. Mackie bought 42,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $138,859.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 161,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,192.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 138,492 shares of company stock valued at $590,220 in the last quarter. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 64,493 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 227.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 46,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 26,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

