CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.19 and last traded at $23.16. Approximately 220,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 291,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CryoLife from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CryoLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $899.93 million, a PE ratio of -60.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,096.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.35.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $65.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.24 million. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amy Horton sold 6,666 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $138,519.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,560.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott B. Capps sold 8,366 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $178,530.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,508.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,698 shares of company stock valued at $700,368. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in CryoLife by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CryoLife by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CryoLife by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CryoLife by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CryoLife by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife Company Profile (NYSE:CRY)

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

