Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.17 Million

Brokerages forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will announce sales of $41.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.59 million and the lowest is $40.75 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $22.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $141.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.64 million to $142.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $162.36 million, with estimates ranging from $161.03 million to $163.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $41.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.28 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ BFST traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.03. 15,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,993. The stock has a market cap of $413.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.85. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $26.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other news, Director Rick D. Day acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,194.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after buying an additional 261,267 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,458,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $866,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 38,662 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.99% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

