Multi-collateral DAI Price Tops $1.00 (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Multi-collateral DAI has a market cap of $121.36 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multi-collateral DAI token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Multi-collateral DAI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00053771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.25 or 0.00354262 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017310 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00030266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Profile

Multi-collateral DAI (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi-collateral DAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multi-collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DAIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Multi-collateral DAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multi-collateral DAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.