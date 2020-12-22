Juniper Industrial (NYSE:JIH) Shares Up 6.3%

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH) shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.00. 8,206,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,839% from the average session volume of 166,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23.

Get Juniper Industrial alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Industrial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Juniper Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $1,293,000. 48.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial sector. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Chatham, New Jersey.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.