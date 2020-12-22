The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock Price Up 6.6%

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s stock price rose 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.85 and last traded at $45.08. Approximately 395,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 413,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.29.

LOVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $661.91 million, a P/E ratio of -346.77 and a beta of 2.52.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 24,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $841,179.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 195,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $7,840,184.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 799,704 shares of company stock valued at $30,515,271. 31.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in The Lovesac by 512.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Lovesac by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

