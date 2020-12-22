The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock Price Up 6.6%

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s stock price rose 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.85 and last traded at $45.08. Approximately 395,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 413,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.29.
LOVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $661.91 million, a P/E ratio of -346.77 and a beta of 2.52.
In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 24,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $841,179.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 195,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $7,840,184.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 799,704 shares of company stock valued at $30,515,271. 31.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in The Lovesac by 512.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Lovesac by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.
