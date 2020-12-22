ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) shot up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.24 and last traded at $36.00. 178,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 221,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

Several brokerages have commented on ADCT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 15.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.55.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.48. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADCT. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $245,483,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 82.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,643,000 after acquiring an additional 945,539 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,405,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,405,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.29% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.