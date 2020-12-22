BELLUS Health (NYSE:BLU) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 1,581,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,707,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BELLUS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.74.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87.

BELLUS Health (NYSE:BLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000.

BELLUS Health Company Profile (NYSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

