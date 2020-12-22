Oaktree Acquisition (NYSE:OAC) Shares Up 7.8%

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OAC) shares shot up 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.44. 1,207,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 400% from the average session volume of 241,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,372,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,187,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $737,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

