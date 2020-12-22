Reviewing Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) and Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) and Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Old Dominion Freight Line has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Covenant Logistics Group has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Old Dominion Freight Line and Covenant Logistics Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Dominion Freight Line 3 5 4 0 2.08 Covenant Logistics Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus price target of $194.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.09%. Covenant Logistics Group has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 67.54%. Given Covenant Logistics Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Covenant Logistics Group is more favorable than Old Dominion Freight Line.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.3% of Old Dominion Freight Line shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Covenant Logistics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Old Dominion Freight Line shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Covenant Logistics Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Old Dominion Freight Line and Covenant Logistics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Dominion Freight Line 15.87% 20.47% 15.40% Covenant Logistics Group -1.87% 3.16% 1.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Old Dominion Freight Line and Covenant Logistics Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Dominion Freight Line $4.11 billion 5.67 $615.52 million $5.11 38.88 Covenant Logistics Group $894.53 million 0.29 $8.48 million $0.61 24.95

Old Dominion Freight Line has higher revenue and earnings than Covenant Logistics Group. Covenant Logistics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Dominion Freight Line, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Old Dominion Freight Line beats Covenant Logistics Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. As of December 31, 2019, it owned 9,296 tractors, as well as operated 236 service and 42 maintenance centers. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, North Carolina.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services. It serves transportation companies, such as freight forwarders, less-than-truckload carriers, and third-party logistics providers; and traditional truckload customers, including manufacturers, retailers, and food and beverage shippers. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 3,154 tractors and 6,950 trailers. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

