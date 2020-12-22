Insider Buying: Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Michael Walton bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.65 per share, with a total value of C$56,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$285,127.25.

Shares of RSI traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.70. 98,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,395. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.85 and a 1-year high of C$5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$590.16 million and a PE ratio of 16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.92.

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$246.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$225.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.88%.

Several analysts have weighed in on RSI shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

About Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

