POPCHAIN (PCH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $29.00

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One POPCHAIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, CoinBene, Bit-Z and Bilaxy. POPCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $157,781.47 and approximately $29.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000158 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000051 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

POPCHAIN Token Profile

POPCHAIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global . The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LBank, GDAC, Bilaxy and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

