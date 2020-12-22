Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Tops One Day Volume of $902.00

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00054095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00354293 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017312 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00030175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002278 BTC.

About Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Single Collateral DAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

