Raise Price Hits $0.0039 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Raise has traded up 24.5% against the dollar. One Raise token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a total market capitalization of $57,078.55 and $309.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00140382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.87 or 0.00719632 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00187838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00371039 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00069620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00103610 BTC.

About Raise

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

Buying and Selling Raise

Raise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.