ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Trading 8.9% Higher

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) shares traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.84. 1,480,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 768,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $50.71 million, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 1.15%.

In related news, SVP Robert Bruce Williams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $218,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,354.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENGlobal stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of ENGlobal at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.