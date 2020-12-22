Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) rose 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 1,074,320 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 929,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

PULM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $44.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 115.55% and a negative net margin of 143.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 15.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.