Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Trading Up 12.3%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s stock price was up 12.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $4.47. Approximately 11,593,230 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 3,262,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

The company has a market cap of $177.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genprex by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 63,878 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The company engages in developing technologies for cancer patients based upon a proprietary technology platform. Its platform technologies are designed to administer cancer-fighting genes by encapsulating them into nanoscale hollow spheres called nanovesicles, which are then administered intravenously and taken up by tumor cells where they express proteins that are missing or found in low quantities.

