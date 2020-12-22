Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Trading 10.1% Higher

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU)’s stock price traded up 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.08. 115,906 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 115,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Four Seasons Education (Cayman) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $50.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:FEDU)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.