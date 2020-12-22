ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Up 11%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) shot up 11% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.91 and last traded at $92.64. 161,059 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 176,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.46.

A number of research firms have commented on ALXO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.19.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $1,520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

