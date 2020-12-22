Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Mark Riggs Sells 1,114 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $395,726.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at $703,355.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $296,926.98.

On Monday, October 26th, Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.51, for a total value of $276,684.30.

On Thursday, September 24th, Mark Riggs sold 1,016 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.03, for a total value of $267,238.48.

NASDAQ:COUP traded up $6.53 on Tuesday, reaching $361.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,370. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $369.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $311.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 16.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 4.7% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.12.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

