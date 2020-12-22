Kadena 24-Hour Volume Tops $728,933.00 (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kadena has a total market cap of $9.94 million and $728,933.00 worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kadena has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00140718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.35 or 0.00721739 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00188187 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00371057 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00069750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00103820 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,245,383 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io

