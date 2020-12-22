Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

BBY traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.13. 3,517,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,556. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $50,729,943.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 691,197 shares of company stock valued at $80,125,676 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 205.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

