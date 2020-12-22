Brokerages Set CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) PT at $36.67

Shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

CAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on CAI International in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, VP Daniel James Hallahan sold 10,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $286,810.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,329.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CAI International by 496,864.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,029,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 5,028,270 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAI International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 405,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 51,452 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 396,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 47,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 279,219 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAI traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.31. 280,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,701. The company has a market capitalization of $573.24 million, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.12. CAI International has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $35.76.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. Equities analysts predict that CAI International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. CAI International’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

